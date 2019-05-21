Kieno speaks to former professional skater, Cheslin Padayachi, who fell on hard times. He has now managed to get his life back on track with the help of the Appliance Bank. They recruit and train unemployed men (preferably fathers) to repair damaged and returned small appliances that they can then sell for a profit.
The Appliance Bank
