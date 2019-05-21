The Kieno Kammies Show

Court rules Public Protector failed in her duties


Lawson Naidoo of Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) talks to Kieno about the significance of a Gauteng High Court ruling saying Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, failed in her duties to investigate and report on the plundered Free State Vrede dairy project.

YouthStart deadline extended

YouthStart deadline extended

21 May 2019 8:34 AM
It's offical: Lying on your CV could mean jail time

It's offical: Lying on your CV could mean jail time

21 May 2019 8:29 AM
Saffers leaving SA in droves?

Saffers leaving SA in droves?

21 May 2019 8:22 AM
The World View - The North Korean Sex Slaves

The World View - The North Korean Sex Slaves

21 May 2019 7:54 AM
Snow is on the way to the Cape

Snow is on the way to the Cape

21 May 2019 7:38 AM
Expert testifies in Ford Kuga fire death case

Expert testifies in Ford Kuga fire death case

21 May 2019 7:35 AM
The Appliance Bank

The Appliance Bank

21 May 2019 6:54 AM
Complaints about trucks in the traffic

Complaints about trucks in the traffic

21 May 2019 6:37 AM
Barbs Wire - #GameOfThonesFinale plastic water bottles

Barbs Wire - #GameOfThonesFinale plastic water bottles

21 May 2019 6:27 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
For the first time, ANC caucus in Parliament to be led by women
For the first time, ANC caucus in Parliament to be led by women

The appointments of new chief whip Pemmy Majodina, a former Eastern Cape MEC, and Doris Dlakude were confirmed on Monday following the ANC's special national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Cape Town.
Scandal-hit members not facing charges, says ANC
Scandal-hit members not facing charges, says ANC

Several members, including Malusi Gigaba, Ace Magashule, Nomvula Mokonyane and Faith Muthambi, have been implicated in state capture allegations at the Zondo commission.
Lesufi: Gauteng Education Dept's online registration system a masterpiece
Lesufi: Gauteng Education Dept's online registration system a masterpiece

Despite some problems experienced by parents on the first day of the online application system, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the process aimed to change the landscape of education in the country.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us