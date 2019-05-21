Lawson Naidoo of Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) talks to Kieno about the significance of a Gauteng High Court ruling saying Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, failed in her duties to investigate and report on the plundered Free State Vrede dairy project.
Court rules Public Protector failed in her duties
