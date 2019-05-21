Kieno speaks to Renisha Jimmy, the sister of Reshall Jimmy, who died when his Ford Kuga allegedly burst into flames. Renisha reflects on the testimony of expert John Louds. He works for US company Exponent Incorporated and they specialise in fire related incidents or electrical failure.
Expert testifies in Ford Kuga fire death case
