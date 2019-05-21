Kieno speaks to Renisha Jimmy, the sister of Reshall Jimmy, who died when his Ford Kuga allegedly burst into flames. Renisha reflects on the testimony of expert John Louds. He works for US company Exponent Incorporated and they specialise in fire related incidents or electrical failure.
'Ford has treated us as if we're absolutely nothing' says Reshall Jimmy's sister
21 May 2019 8:34 AM
21 May 2019 8:29 AM
21 May 2019 8:22 AM
21 May 2019 7:54 AM
21 May 2019 7:38 AM
21 May 2019 7:20 AM
21 May 2019 6:54 AM
21 May 2019 6:37 AM
21 May 2019 6:27 AM