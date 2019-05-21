The Kieno Kammies Show

'Ford has treated us as if we're absolutely nothing' says Reshall Jimmy's sister


Kieno speaks to Renisha Jimmy, the sister of Reshall Jimmy, who died when his Ford Kuga allegedly burst into flames. Renisha reflects on the testimony of expert John Louds. He works for US company Exponent Incorporated and they specialise in fire related incidents or electrical failure.

YouthStart deadline extended

YouthStart deadline extended

21 May 2019 8:34 AM
It's official: Lying on your CV could mean jail time

It's official: Lying on your CV could mean jail time

21 May 2019 8:29 AM
Saffers leaving SA in droves?

Saffers leaving SA in droves?

21 May 2019 8:22 AM
The World View - The North Korean Sex Slaves

The World View - The North Korean Sex Slaves

21 May 2019 7:54 AM
Snow is on the way to the Cape

Snow is on the way to the Cape

21 May 2019 7:38 AM
Court rules Public Protector failed in her duties

Court rules Public Protector failed in her duties

21 May 2019 7:20 AM
The Appliance Bank

The Appliance Bank

21 May 2019 6:54 AM
Complaints about trucks in the traffic

Complaints about trucks in the traffic

21 May 2019 6:37 AM
Barbs Wire - #GameOfThonesFinale plastic water bottles

Barbs Wire - #GameOfThonesFinale plastic water bottles

21 May 2019 6:27 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Mokonyane’s chair of chairs position met with mixed reaction
Mokonyane’s chair of chairs position met with mixed reaction

Democratic Alliance spokesperson Solly Malatsi said Mokonyane's appointment despite her chequered past was a compromise move by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
State concludes probe into sexual assault case of former Bryanston High coach
State concludes probe into sexual assault case of former Bryanston High coach

The 33-year-old appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday where the matter was postponed to next month.
Thales: It is irrational to lump us in with Zuma in arms deal case
Thales: It is irrational to lump us in with Zuma in arms deal case

The company and former president Jacob Zuma approached the KwaZulu-Natal High Court to apply for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us