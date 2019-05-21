Kieno speaks to Chief Economist from the Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt about why for every skilled professional coming to South Africa, eight are leaving. And the number of black professionals leaving is on the rise, according to a study by Enterprise Observatory of South Africa.
Saffers leaving SA in droves?
