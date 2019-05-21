Kieno speaks to Dr Shirley Lloyd, the former Higher Education Director of the National Qualifications Framework who helped work on the National Qualifications Amendment Bill, which could see people who lie on their CV's slapped with a five-year jail term.
It's official: Lying on your CV could mean jail time
21 May 2019
21 May 2019
21 May 2019
21 May 2019
21 May 2019
21 May 2019
21 May 2019
21 May 2019
21 May 2019