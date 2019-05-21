Kieno speaks to False Bay College's Centre for Entrepreneurship head, Steve Reid, about the YouthStart Challenge. It is a program offered by the City of Cape Town to encourage young entrepreneurs to come up with new and innovative ways to solve an array of problems plaguing the City.
YouthStart deadline extended
|
21 May 2019 8:29 AM
|
21 May 2019 8:22 AM
|
21 May 2019 7:54 AM
|
21 May 2019 7:38 AM
|
21 May 2019 7:35 AM
|
21 May 2019 7:20 AM
|
21 May 2019 6:54 AM
|
21 May 2019 6:37 AM
|
21 May 2019 6:27 AM