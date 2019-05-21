The Kieno Kammies Show

YouthStart deadline extended


Kieno speaks to False Bay College's Centre for Entrepreneurship head, Steve Reid, about the YouthStart Challenge. It is a program offered by the City of Cape Town to encourage young entrepreneurs to come up with new and innovative ways to solve an array of problems plaguing the City.

It's official: Lying on your CV could mean jail time

21 May 2019 8:29 AM
Saffers leaving SA in droves?

21 May 2019 8:22 AM
The World View - The North Korean Sex Slaves

21 May 2019 7:54 AM
Snow is on the way to the Cape

21 May 2019 7:38 AM
Expert testifies in Ford Kuga fire death case

21 May 2019 7:35 AM
Court rules Public Protector failed in her duties

21 May 2019 7:20 AM
The Appliance Bank

21 May 2019 6:54 AM
Complaints about trucks in the traffic

21 May 2019 6:37 AM
Barbs Wire - #GameOfThonesFinale plastic water bottles

21 May 2019 6:27 AM
EWN Headlines
4 killed in Khayelitsha house fire
4 killed in Khayelitsha house fire

Jermaine Carelse, from the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services, said a man was injured in the tragedy.
WATCH LIVE: Thales presents arguments for dropping Zuma corruption case
WATCH LIVE: Thales presents arguments for dropping Zuma corruption case

French arms firm Thales, the co-accused in former President Jacob Zuma's corruption case, will present arguments on why the matter should be dismissed.
Two police officers shot dead in Durban
Two police officers shot dead in Durban

It’s understood the officers were stationed outside an eThekwini councillor's house when they were attacked by an unknown number of men on Monday night.
