Cape Town’s dam levels have increased to 46%, more than double what they were last year when they stood at 20.6%. Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development, Anton Bredell. talks to Kieno about the significance of these gains, but also what we need to be wary of.
Cape dam levels increase - is it enough?
22 May 2019
22 May 2019
22 May 2019
22 May 2019
