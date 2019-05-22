The Kieno Kammies Show

What is being done regarding level crossings in Cape Town?


Kieno talks to Metrorail's regional manager, Richard Walker about concerns surrounding the safety of a number of level crossings in the city.

EWN reporter on four deaths at Atlantic Plastics

22 May 2019 7:19 AM
The world of advertising - Pick n Pay launches Cricket Superstars Cards

22 May 2019 6:50 AM
Cape dam levels increase - is it enough?

22 May 2019 6:36 AM
Barbs Wire - Jealous down! Ramaphosa congratulates EFF's election performance

22 May 2019 6:32 AM
YouthStart deadline extended

21 May 2019 8:34 AM
It's official: Lying on your CV could mean jail time

21 May 2019 8:29 AM
Saffers leaving SA in droves?

21 May 2019 8:22 AM
The World View - The North Korean Sex Slaves

21 May 2019 7:54 AM
Snow is on the way to the Cape

21 May 2019 7:38 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Dreams of Comoros oil boom hang on seismic survey
The possibility of a lucrative resources boom has gripped Comoros for seven years after then-president Ikililou Dhoinine awarded a batch of offshore oil and gas exploration permits.
Lawyer for Ghosn slams 'outrageous' rules on seeing wife
In an interview with AFP, Takashi Takano revealed that Japan's top court this week backed a lower court's decision to restrict Ghosn's access to his wife Carole under the terms of his bail.
Kenyan court due to rule on decriminalising homosexuality
Gay rights organisations are asking the court to scrap two sections of the penal code that criminalise homosexuality.
