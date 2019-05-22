The Kieno Kammies Show

Ombudsman for Short Term Insurance releases annual report


Kieno talks to Ombudsman Deanne Wood about the release of the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance (OSTI) annual operations report and looks at how succesful complainants were in the claims.

Ford Kuga, Reshall Jimmy case continues

22 May 2019 8:37 AM
The two Houses of Parliament meet today

22 May 2019 8:25 AM
Declaratory order filed against ANC

22 May 2019 8:20 AM
The World View - The US / China Trade War

22 May 2019 7:53 AM
Aerobotics wins big in France

22 May 2019 7:35 AM
EWN reporter on four deaths at Atlantic Plastics

22 May 2019 7:19 AM
What is being done regarding level crossings in Cape Town?

22 May 2019 7:05 AM
The world of advertising - Pick n Pay launches Cricket Superstars Cards

22 May 2019 6:50 AM
Cape dam levels increase - is it enough?

22 May 2019 6:36 AM
EWN Headlines
South Africans will be pleased with Cabinet choices - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa is under pressure to pick ministers untainted by scandal for a slimmed-down Cabinet, its size hinging on the extent to which government departments will be reconfigured for a leaner, more efficient administration.
Thales won't receive fair trial, court told
Thales is facing charges of bribing the former president for protection from an investigation into the controversial arms deal but wants the corruption case against it to be dismissed.

No evidence of electrical blaze in Ford Kuga fire death, says expert
John Loud has told an inquest into the death of Reshall Jimmy that he found no suggestion of this but admits it cannot be ruled out.

