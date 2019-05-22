Kieno Kammies speaks to Lionel Adendorf who claims he is an independent businessman who works for the ANC on a per project basis and therefore could not be 'sacked by the PEC. He has filed an urgent declaratory order with the Western Cape High Court to declare a recent Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of the ANC in the Western Cape, as invalid and illegitimate.
Declaratory order filed against ANC by Lionel Adendorf
