The two Houses of Parliament meet today

The first sittings of the two Houses of Parliament – the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) - will kick off just after 10am this morning! Kieno Kammies speaks to EWN political reporter Gaye Davis for more on this.
