The Kieno Kammies Show

Airbnb mindset gave online ticketing startup Quicket explosive growth


Kieno Kammies speaks to James Tagg, co-founder and director of Quicket. The online ticketing platform was started when a group of friends pooled their money ahead of get-togethers to ensure no one skipped on the bill, and they are now one of the country's largest online ticketing providers.

Local resident allegedly assaulted by policemen in Sea Point

Local resident allegedly assaulted by policemen in Sea Point

23 May 2019 8:40 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

23 May 2019 8:37 AM
Cape Town inspires Canadian town to save water

Cape Town inspires Canadian town to save water

23 May 2019 8:20 AM
The World View - The British Prime Minister’s Brexit Exit

The World View - The British Prime Minister’s Brexit Exit

23 May 2019 7:56 AM
MyCity Bus offline on Tuesday

MyCity Bus offline on Tuesday

23 May 2019 7:44 AM
Patricia de Lille - back as a Member of Parliament

Patricia de Lille - back as a Member of Parliament

23 May 2019 7:32 AM
City of Cape Town is disabling force for business, says Cape Chamber

City of Cape Town is disabling force for business, says Cape Chamber

23 May 2019 7:19 AM
Boeing 737 MAX - flaw discovered in simulators and bird strike theory

Boeing 737 MAX - flaw discovered in simulators and bird strike theory

23 May 2019 7:08 AM
South African sprint sensation hails from Mitchells Plain

South African sprint sensation hails from Mitchells Plain

23 May 2019 6:42 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
WATCH LIVE: NCOP delegates sworn in
WATCH LIVE: NCOP delegates sworn in

The NCOP allows provinces and local government authorities to have a direct say in the workings of Parliament, with delegates expected to build working relationships between national provincial and local structures.
Political parties object to Ndobe's elevation to KZN deputy Speaker
Political parties object to Ndobe's elevation to KZN deputy Speaker

Mluleki Ndobe, who is accused of masterminding the murder of former ANCYL secretary Sindiso Magaqa, was elected on Wednesday after Sihle Zikalala was declared as the new premier of KwaZulu-Natal.

WATCH LIVE: Transnet locomotive deals back in spotlight at Zondo Inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Transnet locomotive deals back in spotlight at Zondo Inquiry

Former Transnet electrical engineer Francis Callard returns to the state capture commission of inquiry, where he is expected to wrap up testimony about several irregular locomotive contracts worth billions of rand.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us