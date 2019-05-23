Kieno Kammies speaks to Guy Leitch, managing editor of SA Flyer Magazine, who is currently in Toulouse, France, for the Airbus Innovation Days 2019 event. He comments on recent findings by U.S. aviation investigators that a bird strike may have led to the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max in March.
Boeing 737 MAX - flaw discovered in simulators and bird strike theory
