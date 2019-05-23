Cape Town inspires Canadian town to save water

Kieno speaks to Bill Beamish, the mayor of Gibsons, outside Vancouver about their very own Cape Town Challenge. The town is experiencing a drought and have challenged their citizens to use 50 litres of water on Sunday as opposed to the usual average of 250litres.
