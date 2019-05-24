Kieno talks to Larne Neuland, the author of "How To Win When Life Is Unfair: Emotional Intelligence" and the promotor of "thought education" at schools. She talks about why she believes "Attitude is a learned way of thinking which determines the quality of our lives."
Emotional Intelligence course for kids
|
24 May 2019 9:09 AM
|
24 May 2019 8:36 AM
|
A Gupta-less government as Mokonyane and Gigaba opt out of Parliament
|
24 May 2019 8:22 AM
|
24 May 2019 8:14 AM
|
24 May 2019 7:38 AM
|
Alan Winde discusses his appointment of MECs for Western Cape
|
24 May 2019 7:21 AM
|
24 May 2019 7:07 AM
|
24 May 2019 6:51 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Women's brains work better in warmer offices, study finds
|
24 May 2019 6:28 AM