Kieno speaks to Marcelle du Plessis of the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha about a massive response they had to a call for adoptions when their kennels were at double the capacity for strays. It means a number of dogs did not have to be euthanased.
Doomed dogs saved
24 May 2019 9:09 AM
24 May 2019 8:36 AM
