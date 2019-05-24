The Kieno Kammies Show

City launches taxi blitz


JP Smith, the City’s Safety and Security Directorate, talks Kieno about the taxi blitz they are embarking on to clamp down on dangerous driving and illegal vehicles and drivers.

A Gupta-less government as Mokonyane and Gigaba opt out of Parliament

24 May 2019 8:22 AM
The World View - 3 Mystery deaths In Vienna

24 May 2019 8:14 AM
Alan Winde discusses his appointment of MECs for Western Cape

24 May 2019 7:21 AM
James Vos responds to Geoff Jacobs comments on red tape

24 May 2019 7:07 AM
Doomed dogs saved

24 May 2019 6:51 AM
Emotional Intelligence course for kids

24 May 2019 6:41 AM
Barbs Wire - Women's brains work better in warmer offices, study finds

24 May 2019 6:28 AM
Local resident allegedly assaulted by policemen in Sea Point

23 May 2019 8:40 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

23 May 2019 8:37 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
There’s a just cause to prosecute Jacob Zuma - NPA
This was among the submissions made by Advocate Wim Trengove in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday, where Jacob Zuma's trying to have the case against him scrapped.
Anoj Singh blamed for accelerating delivery of Transnet locomotives
Former Transnet engineer Francis Callard said that the request to accelerate delivery did not make operational or commercial sense.
Hawks investigate after cop killed while responding to robbery at farm
The constable was shot while responding to a house robbery on a farm on Wednesday evening.
