The Kieno Kammies Show

City of Cape Town in bid to rein in unruly taxi drivers


JP Smith, the City’s Safety and Security Directorate, talks Kieno about the taxi blitz they are embarking on to clamp down on dangerous driving and illegal vehicles and drivers.

Elvis Otieno is the king of country music in Kenya

24 May 2019 9:09 AM
Another alleged Sea Point SAPS victim speaks out

24 May 2019 8:36 AM
A Gupta-less government as Mokonyane and Gigaba opt out of Parliament

24 May 2019 8:22 AM
The World View - 3 Mystery deaths In Vienna

24 May 2019 8:14 AM
Alan Winde discusses his appointment of MECs for Western Cape

24 May 2019 7:21 AM
James Vos responds to Geoff Jacobs comments on red tape

24 May 2019 7:07 AM
Doomed dogs saved

24 May 2019 6:51 AM
Emotional Intelligence course for kids

24 May 2019 6:41 AM
Barbs Wire - Women's brains work better in warmer offices, study finds

24 May 2019 6:28 AM
EWN Headlines
Decision to reinstate charges against Thales questionable, says lawyer
Controversial French arms company Thales lawyer Advocate Anton Katz says the Thales case is separate and not conjoined with Zuma charges and therefore it should have been dealt with as such.

Gift of the Givers to be partly compensated for work in Makhanda
For months the NGO helped the town’s municipality with drought-relief efforts.
Batohi: Problems at NPA worse than I expected
Batohi made the remarks at a briefing in Pretoria where she formally introduced the head of the newly established Investigative Directorate, Advocate Hermione Cronje.

