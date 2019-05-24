The Kieno Kammies Show

A Gupta-less government as Mokonyane and Gigaba opt out of Parliament


Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy Editor at Financial Mail Standard Bank bribes customers with airtime and data to ward off stiff competition. US not impressed with SA as former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang to face trial in home country. Reserve Bank may drop interest rates at its next MPC meeting

Elvis Otieno is the king of country music in Kenya

24 May 2019 9:09 AM
Another alleged Sea Point SAPS victim speaks out

24 May 2019 8:36 AM
The World View - 3 Mystery deaths In Vienna

24 May 2019 8:14 AM
City launches taxi blitz

24 May 2019 7:38 AM
Alan Winde discusses his appointment of MECs for Western Cape

24 May 2019 7:21 AM
James Vos responds to Geoff Jacobs comments on red tape

24 May 2019 7:07 AM
Doomed dogs saved

24 May 2019 6:51 AM
Emotional Intelligence course for kids

24 May 2019 6:41 AM
Barbs Wire - Women's brains work better in warmer offices, study finds

24 May 2019 6:28 AM
