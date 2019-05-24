Country music is quite a popular music choice in Kenya - where fans enjoy listening to the likes of Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Jim Reeves, Don Williams. But more recently they've had a chance to fall in love with one of their own. Elvis Otieno, is the king of Kenyan country music and joins Kieno to talk about his music.
Elvis Otieno is the king of country music in Kenya
|
24 May 2019 8:36 AM
|
A Gupta-less government as Mokonyane and Gigaba opt out of Parliament
|
24 May 2019 8:22 AM
|
24 May 2019 8:14 AM
|
24 May 2019 7:38 AM
|
Alan Winde discusses his appointment of MECs for Western Cape
|
24 May 2019 7:21 AM
|
24 May 2019 7:07 AM
|
24 May 2019 6:51 AM
|
24 May 2019 6:41 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Women's brains work better in warmer offices, study finds
|
24 May 2019 6:28 AM