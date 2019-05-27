The Kieno Kammies Show

UCT Launches Khoekhoegowab course, plans to make it fourth language option


Starting this month, you can learn the indigenous Khoisan language Khoekhoegowab at the University of Cape Town. Kieno Kammies was joined on air by Professor Mbulungeni Madiba, co-ordinator of UCT's Multilingualism Education Project at the Centre for Higher Education Development (CHED) to detail why this is so significant.

The Emerging Economies focus on Brazil

27 May 2019 8:30 AM
Medicine approval backlog risks lives

27 May 2019 8:19 AM
The World View - European Election Results

27 May 2019 7:55 AM
Online access led to increased internet addiction among undergraduate students

27 May 2019 7:43 AM
How will ratings agencies and markets respond to cabinet announced?

27 May 2019 7:38 AM
Pravin Gordhan vs Public Protector

27 May 2019 7:18 AM
Accessibility in Cape Town's CBD for the disabled

27 May 2019 7:06 AM
Deadline looms for registration of Solar PV systems with City of Cape Town

27 May 2019 6:51 AM
Barbs Wire - Paratrooper making a faulty landing at President Cyril's inauguration

27 May 2019 6:29 AM
EWN Headlines
Police launch probe into roadside double murder in Benoni
Police launch probe into roadside double murder in Benoni

A 19-year-old man and a woman in her 20s were attacked by at least three gun men near a bridge above the N12 on Sunday.
If properly handled, Hadebe’s exit won't affect Eskom, says economist
If properly handled, Hadebe’s exit won't affect Eskom, says economist

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe announced his resignation on Friday, saying it was for health reasons.
Cele prepared to serve in any portfolio in Ramaphosa's Cabinet
Cele prepared to serve in any portfolio in Ramaphosa's Cabinet

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele bid farewell to his forces at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at the presidential inauguration.
