Pravin Gordhan vs Public Protector

Kieno speaks to Judge Johan Kriegler Former Justice Of The Constitu at Freedom Under Law. On Friday, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released her report finding that Pravin Gordhan had acted improperly when he approved the early pension payout of former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.
