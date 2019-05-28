World Health Organisation officially recognises burnout as a syndrome

Clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs talks to Kieno about the signs of burnout and what we can do to avoid or manage the condition which has now been officially recognised by the World Health Organisation as a syndrome.
