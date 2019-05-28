Andrew Leask talks to Kieno Kammies about the contradicting expert evidence emerging at the Cape High Court inquest into the death of Ford Kuga driver Reshall Jimmy, when his car allegedly burst into flames in Wilderness in December 2015.
Experts contradictory evidence at Ford Kuga fire death inquest
