The South African Minister of Environmental Affairs has recently announced twenty new marine protected areas. Gcobani Popose, Director Ocean Conservation Strategies at National Department of Environmental Affairs joins Kieno Kammies on air to detail exactly what this means.
20 new national marine protected areas gazetted last week - what does this mean?
|
28 May 2019 8:49 AM
|
Changes to qualification criteria for special rebates from City of Cape Town
|
28 May 2019 8:45 AM
|
28 May 2019 8:40 AM
|
28 May 2019 8:01 AM
|
28 May 2019 7:36 AM
|
28 May 2019 7:22 AM
|
Experts contradictory evidence at Ford Kuga fire death inquest
|
28 May 2019 7:06 AM
|
World Health Organisation officially recognises burnout as a syndrome
|
28 May 2019 6:54 AM
|
28 May 2019 6:36 AM