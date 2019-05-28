Landmark court case for domestic workers in South Africa

A new High Court decision states that domestic workers are eligible to claim from the compensation fund if they are injured or contract a disease at their place of work. Kieno Kammies speaks to researcher at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI) Kalebogile Khunou about what this all means.
