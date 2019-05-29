Dr Roy Bane talks to Kieno about how Telkom have failed to cancel service to his medical practise which has been closed for a year. Debt collectors are now harassing him for outstanding bills because Telkom never disconnected the line.
Doctor says Telkom is reason for his debt collection hell
|
64% of South Africans are declining friend requests from colleagues and bosses
|
29 May 2019 9:48 AM
|
29 May 2019 9:41 AM
|
29 May 2019 8:22 AM
|
29 May 2019 7:54 AM
|
29 May 2019 7:42 AM
|
29 May 2019 7:22 AM
|
Was Botswana's decision to lift ban on the hunting of elephants rational?
|
29 May 2019 7:04 AM
|
The world of advertising: Gillette that is causing a big stir
|
29 May 2019 6:55 AM
|
29 May 2019 6:39 AM