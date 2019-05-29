The Kieno Kammies Show

Your rights when it comes to wrongful arrest


Head of Justice and Violence Prevention at the Institute for Security Studies, Gareth Newham, talks to Kieno about cases of wrongful arrests by SAPS and what ordinary citizens can do if they find themselves in this situation.

64% of South Africans are declining friend requests from colleagues and bosses

29 May 2019 9:48 AM
Business insights with Mike Abel

29 May 2019 9:41 AM
The World View - Syrian War Crimes

29 May 2019 7:54 AM
Doctor says Telkom is reason for his debt collection hell

29 May 2019 7:47 AM
Cabinet announcement predictions

29 May 2019 7:42 AM
New Community Safety MEC talks about his challenges

29 May 2019 7:22 AM
Was Botswana's decision to lift ban on the hunting of elephants rational?

29 May 2019 7:04 AM
The world of advertising: Gillette that is causing a big stir

29 May 2019 6:55 AM
Smoking in sectional title units and apartments

29 May 2019 6:39 AM
EWN Headlines
Buses and trucks torched in Mzimhlophe protest
Buses and trucks torched in Mzimhlophe protest

A group of residents have been protesting since Tuesday night when they set the vehicles alight.
SA consumer confidence recovers, survey shows
SA consumer confidence recovers, survey shows

The consumer confidence index rose to 5 in the second quarter from 2 in the first quarter of 2019.
Rand tumbles on 5-month low on Cabinet anxiety, risk aversion
Rand tumbles on 5-month low on Cabinet anxiety, risk aversion

The rand fell more than 2% on Tuesday as deputy president David Mabuza was sworn in as a lawmaker after being cleared by the ruling African National Congress of bringing the party into disrepute.
