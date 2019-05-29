The Kieno Kammies Show

64% of South Africans are declining friend requests from colleagues and bosses


New research from Kaspersky shows that South Africans are keen to keep their work and private lives separate, with 64% of South African consumers choosing to hide social media activity from their boss. Kieno Kammies speak to Ramy AlDamaty, Enterprise Security Expert for Africa, Middle East and Turkey at Kaspersky Lab.

Business insights with Mike Abel

Business insights with Mike Abel

29 May 2019 9:41 AM
Your rights when it comes to wrongful arrest

Your rights when it comes to wrongful arrest

29 May 2019 8:22 AM
The World View - Syrian War Crimes

The World View - Syrian War Crimes

29 May 2019 7:54 AM
Doctor says Telkom is reason for his debt collection hell

Doctor says Telkom is reason for his debt collection hell

29 May 2019 7:47 AM
Cabinet announcement predictions

Cabinet announcement predictions

29 May 2019 7:42 AM
New Community Safety MEC talks about his challenges

New Community Safety MEC talks about his challenges

29 May 2019 7:22 AM
Was Botswana's decision to lift ban on the hunting of elephants rational?

Was Botswana's decision to lift ban on the hunting of elephants rational?

29 May 2019 7:04 AM
The world of advertising: Gillette that is causing a big stir

The world of advertising: Gillette that is causing a big stir

29 May 2019 6:55 AM
Smoking in sectional title units and apartments

Smoking in sectional title units and apartments

29 May 2019 6:39 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
WC Safety MEC Fritz says rail safety a priority in wake of latest CT train fire
WC Safety MEC Fritz says rail safety a priority in wake of latest CT train fire

Two carriages were gutted and a third slightly damaged following a blaze on Tuesday night. No injuries were reported.
WATCH LIVE: Lawyer Tshiamo Sedumedi details probes into Transnet contracts
WATCH LIVE: Lawyer Tshiamo Sedumedi details probes into Transnet contracts

Attorney Tshiamo Sedumedi continues detailing his firm MNS Attorney's investigations into several irregular Transnet contracts worth billions of rand.
BEE scoring was removed for China South Rail contract, Zondo inquiry hears
BEE scoring was removed for China South Rail contract, Zondo inquiry hears

The submissions were made by attorney Tshiamo Sedumedi from MNS Attorneys, which was hired by the state-owned company’s board to investigate several irregular contracts worth billions of rand.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us