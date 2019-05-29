New research from Kaspersky shows that South Africans are keen to keep their work and private lives separate, with 64% of South African consumers choosing to hide social media activity from their boss. Kieno Kammies speak to Ramy AlDamaty, Enterprise Security Expert for Africa, Middle East and Turkey at Kaspersky Lab.
64% of South Africans are declining friend requests from colleagues and bosses
