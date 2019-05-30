AuntyPat was one of the biggest Twitter trends of the night

30 May 2019 6:42 AM

Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. You remember the teen who smashed an egg on the head of a far-right politician? He is donating 100 thousand Australian dollars to the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks. Last night it was announced Caster Semenya will appeal the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport against her...and she had some strong words.