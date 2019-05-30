Launch of the world’s first and only wireless stun gun

Self-defence and personal safety are prominent issues for all South Africans, as a result of our country’s unenviable crime rate. A new non-lethal, but highly effective wireless stun-gun is about to enter the SA Market. Kieno Kammies speaks to SA Spokesperson for Wattozz Greg Baverstock about this.
