How did the town of Gibsons do in their Cape Town Water Challenge?

Kieno catches up with Mayor Bill Beamish to find out how the Vancouver town of Gibsons did in their Cape Town Water Challenge. Inspired by Cape Town's water saving efforts during the recent drought, townsfolk were challenged to reduce their water usage from 250 litres to 50 litres a day.
