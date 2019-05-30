The Kieno Kammies Show

Ramaphosa trims cabinet as promised and ropes in De Lille


Kieno speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment and Research Services and Nedbank Chief Economist, Dennis Dykes, to gauge their views on SA's newly appointed cabinet.

The Emerging Economies focus on India

30 May 2019 9:27 AM
Premier on what national cabinet selections mean for Western Cape

30 May 2019 8:28 AM
The World View - Europe’s Biggest People Smuggling Gang

30 May 2019 7:57 AM
Meet the new MEC for Human Settlements, Tertius Simmers

30 May 2019 7:38 AM
How did the town of Gibsons do in their Cape Town Water Challenge?

30 May 2019 7:03 AM
Patricia De Lille on her appointment to Ramaphosa's cabinet

30 May 2019 6:55 AM
Launch of the world’s first and only wireless stun gun

30 May 2019 6:53 AM
#AuntyPat was one of the biggest Twitter trends of the night

30 May 2019 6:42 AM
64% of South Africans are declining friend requests from colleagues and bosses

29 May 2019 9:48 AM
EWN Headlines
Business welcomes Ramaphosa’s Cabinet announcement
Business welcomes Ramaphosa’s Cabinet announcement

Business Leadership South Africa’s Bonang Mohale says they are confident President Cyril Ramaphosa's team has the necessary tools to adequately tackle the country's challenges.
New agri and land minister Thoko Didiza to lead expropriation debate
New agri and land minister Thoko Didiza to lead expropriation debate

Durban-born Didiza commands respect across political parties for the way she has handled often acrimonious debates as House chairperson in the National Assembly and is a hardworking, able MP.
De Lille: When the president called, I didn’t know what was waiting for me
De Lille: When the president called, I didn’t know what was waiting for me

Good party leader Patricia de Lille is the only non-African National Congress MP who will be serving in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.
