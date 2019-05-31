The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs Wire - Angelo Agrizzi robbed at gunpoint at Joburg petrol station


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. The video of a 76-year old woman tied up under a bench at the Mamelodi Hospital is causing outrage. A Canadian sets new women's planking world-record at over four hours.

First Cape Town coffee festival to support local coffee business

31 May 2019 6:52 AM
Learning other's mother tongue can help towards building dignified relationships

31 May 2019 6:49 AM
The Emerging Economies focus on India

30 May 2019 9:27 AM
Premier on what national cabinet selections mean for Western Cape

30 May 2019 8:28 AM
The World View - Europe’s Biggest People Smuggling Gang

30 May 2019 7:57 AM
Meet the new MEC for Human Settlements, Tertius Simmers

30 May 2019 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa trims cabinet as promised and ropes in De Lille

30 May 2019 7:21 AM
How did the town of Gibsons do in their Cape Town Water Challenge?

30 May 2019 7:03 AM
Patricia De Lille on her appointment to Ramaphosa's cabinet

30 May 2019 6:55 AM
EWN Headlines
Makhura: Mashaba's approach to migration the same as Trump's
Gauteng Premier David Makhura insisted that Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba blamed every problem in the city on migrants without considering the lack of planning for migrants.
Knysna mayor hits back at DA after no-confidence motion fails
The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s latest attempt to get rid of Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse has failed.
Mnangagwa's pick to lead anti-corruption commission raises concerns
Loice Matanda-Moyo is a former High Court judge, whose husband shot to prominence two years ago by announcing the military takeover that removed Robert Mugabe from power.
