Learning other's mother tongue can help towards building dignified relationships

Kieno Kammies speaks to Stuart Hayward, an advocate at the Johannesburg Bar and a new contributor to Business Day. Hayward recently wrote how respect for the other’s mother tongue can go a long way towards establishing dignified relationships.
