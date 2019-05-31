The Kieno Kammies Show

First Cape Town coffee festival to support local coffee business


The landmark coffee event that has taken over London and New York is making its South African debut with the first annual Cape Town Coffee Festival. Jeffrey Young, CEO of the Allegra group, organisers of the Cape Town Coffee Festival speaks to Kieno Kammies.

Barbs Wire - Angelo Agrizzi robbed at gunpoint at Joburg petrol station

31 May 2019 6:26 AM
The Emerging Economies focus on India

30 May 2019 9:27 AM
Premier on what national cabinet selections mean for Western Cape

30 May 2019 8:28 AM
The World View - Europe’s Biggest People Smuggling Gang

30 May 2019 7:57 AM
Meet the new MEC for Human Settlements, Tertius Simmers

30 May 2019 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa trims cabinet as promised and ropes in De Lille

30 May 2019 7:21 AM
How did the town of Gibsons do in their Cape Town Water Challenge?

30 May 2019 7:03 AM
Patricia De Lille on her appointment to Ramaphosa's cabinet

30 May 2019 6:55 AM
Launch of the world’s first and only wireless stun gun

30 May 2019 6:53 AM
#AuntyPat was one of the biggest Twitter trends of the night

30 May 2019 6:42 AM
EWN Headlines
Extinction Rebellion considers using drones to shut London's Heathrow Airport
Extinction Rebellion considers using drones to shut London's Heathrow Airport

This would mark a significant escalation by Extinction Rebellion, which mobilised thousands of people in a peaceful civil disobedience campaign that brought parts of central London to a standstill in April.
Body of Etienne Tshisekedi returns to Congo two years after death
Body of Etienne Tshisekedi returns to Congo two years after death

Thousands of people came to the airport in Kinshasa, the capital, to sing and chant as the coffin of the charismatic politician was wheeled through the crowds, draped in a light-blue Congolese flag.
Sudan's military rulers say protest site threatens stability - TV
Sudan's military rulers say protest site threatens stability - TV

The protest, which followed a two-day strike organised by demonstrators and opposition groups frustrated by a deadlock in talks on a transition to democracy, underscores the volatility of the situation in Sudan nearly two months after the military overthrew autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
