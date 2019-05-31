The Kieno Kammies Show

The battle over rare earth and how South Africa might gain


Rare earths are a group of 17 chemical elements at the bottom of the periodic table which are used in everything from high-tech consumer electronics to military equipment, and China is the dominant supplier globally. Chinese state owned media recently hinted that Beijing might restrict rare earth sales to the United States as the trade war between the two countries intensifies. Kieno Kammies speaks to mining analyst Peter Major about this development and about potential opportunities for South Africa.

Opera-singing Uber driver blows Mzansi away with his talent

31 May 2019 8:32 AM
Goodbye Banxilile, Mama action Bosasa as the Buffalo reduces cabinet to 28

31 May 2019 8:26 AM
The World View - R Kelly’s Sex Crime Claims

31 May 2019 7:55 AM
Elon Musk's satellite network causing consternation for constellation observers

31 May 2019 7:37 AM
City of Cape Town approves land for medical cannabis production

31 May 2019 7:18 AM
First Cape Town coffee festival to support local coffee business

31 May 2019 6:52 AM
Learning other's mother tongue can help towards building dignified relationships

31 May 2019 6:49 AM
Barbs Wire - Angelo Agrizzi robbed at gunpoint at Joburg petrol station

31 May 2019 6:26 AM
The Emerging Economies focus on India

30 May 2019 9:27 AM
EWN Headlines
Health Dept probing alleged abuse of elderly patient at Mamelodi Hospital
A video showing a pensioner lying on the cold hospital tiles and tied to the steel pipes of a bench with cloth has gone viral.
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to go after drug dealers, users
Lamola said one of his priorities will be to make sure drug dealers and abusers are prosecuted to clean the streets.
CoCT releases vacant land for production of medical cannabis
Council on Thursday approved the transfer of a portion of vacant land situated within the Atlantis Special Economic Zone for the plant to be established.

