Rare earths are a group of 17 chemical elements at the bottom of the periodic table which are used in everything from high-tech consumer electronics to military equipment, and China is the dominant supplier globally. Chinese state owned media recently hinted that Beijing might restrict rare earth sales to the United States as the trade war between the two countries intensifies. Kieno Kammies speaks to mining analyst Peter Major about this development and about potential opportunities for South Africa.
The battle over rare earth and how South Africa might gain
31 May 2019 8:32 AM
