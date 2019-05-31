City of Cape Town approves land for medical cannabis production

The City of Cape Town has approved the release of a piece of vacant land in Atlantis for the purpose of growing medical cannabis. Kieno Kammies speaks to Alderman James Vos, the Mayoral Committee member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management for the City of Cape Town.
