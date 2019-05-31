Elon Musk's satellite network causing consternation for constellation observers

Stargazers are concerned that Elon Musk's grand plan of placing up to 12000 satellites in low Earth orbit to provide global access to the Internet will bring about an unwanted presence in our night skies. Kieno Kammies speaks to Carl Lindeman, a member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa.
