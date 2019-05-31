The Kieno Kammies Show

Goodbye Banxilile, Mama action Bosasa as the Buffalo reduces cabinet to 28


PIC sues Ayo to get back it's R4,3 billion invested two years ago. Ayo sues PIC to get billions in damages. Eskom CEO's parting gift will be a R20 billion loss.

Opera-singing Uber driver blows Mzansi away with his talent

31 May 2019 8:32 AM
The World View - R Kelly’s Sex Crime Claims

31 May 2019 7:55 AM
Elon Musk's satellite network causing consternation for constellation observers

31 May 2019 7:37 AM
City of Cape Town approves land for medical cannabis production

31 May 2019 7:18 AM
The battle over rare earth and how South Africa might gain

31 May 2019 7:13 AM
First Cape Town coffee festival to support local coffee business

31 May 2019 6:52 AM
Learning other's mother tongue can help towards building dignified relationships

31 May 2019 6:49 AM
Barbs Wire - Angelo Agrizzi robbed at gunpoint at Joburg petrol station

31 May 2019 6:26 AM
The Emerging Economies focus on India

30 May 2019 9:27 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Gordhan Cabinet appointment set for discussion at ANC NEC meeting
Some senior ANC leaders, including Mzwandile Masina and Tony Yengeni, criticised President Ramaphosa for appointing Pravin Gordhan as Public Enterprises Minister despite damning findings against him by the Public Protector.
Health Dept probing alleged abuse of elderly patient at Mamelodi Hospital
A video showing a pensioner lying on the cold hospital tiles and tied to the steel pipes of a bench with cloth has gone viral.
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to go after drug dealers, users
Lamola said one of his priorities will be to make sure drug dealers and abusers are prosecuted to clean the streets.
