Opera-singing Uber driver blows Mzansi away with his talent

31 May 2019 8:32 AM

Gauteng resident Kim Davey shared a video of Menzi Mngoma singing after he serenaded her in a Durban cab and it's had over half a million views. Both Kim and Menzi speak to Kieno Kammies on air. Kim Davey posted the video she took on her Facebook page calling for agents to help the talented tenor make his dreams come true - and it has already had over half a million views.