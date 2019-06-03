The Kieno Kammies Show

Freedom of Movement Siya Kolisi launch new velskoen for a good cause


Lifestyle brand Freedom Of Movement (FOM) have teamed up with Siya Kolisi to launch a unique and limited "vellie" (velskoen) named FOM x Kolisi. The proceeds will go towards resurfacing the Mbekweni sports field outside Paarl.

UCT leads breastfeeding breakthrough

3 June 2019 6:51 AM
Barbs' Wire - SA school’s war cry goes viral

3 June 2019 6:29 AM
Opera-singing Uber driver blows Mzansi away with his talent

31 May 2019 8:32 AM
Goodbye Banxilile, Mama action Bosasa as the Buffalo reduces cabinet to 28

31 May 2019 8:26 AM
The World View - R Kelly’s Sex Crime Claims

31 May 2019 7:55 AM
Elon Musk's satellite network causing consternation for constellation observers

31 May 2019 7:37 AM
City of Cape Town approves land for medical cannabis production

31 May 2019 7:18 AM
The battle over rare earth and how South Africa might gain

31 May 2019 7:13 AM
First Cape Town coffee festival to support local coffee business

31 May 2019 6:52 AM
EWN Headlines
Truck driver sustains serious burn wounds after petrol bomb attack
The man was found some distance away from his truck in the early hours of this morning.

Twitter apologises for suspending accounts critical of China
The apology came after activists said hundreds of Twitter accounts critical of Communist Party - from "inside and outside" China - were suspended last week.
2 suspects to appear in court for alleged fatal hijacking
The duo was arrested after the vehicle they allegedly hijacked crashed in Goodwood earlier this week.

