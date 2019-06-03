Emiley Vollmer, co owner of New York-based Ithuba Investments talks to Kieno about their launch in South Africa and their goal which is to help start-ups and entrepreneurs get their businesses up and running.
Ithuba Investment Bank launches in South Africa
3 June 2019 8:40 AM
3 June 2019 8:37 AM
3 June 2019 8:24 AM
3 June 2019 7:55 AM
3 June 2019 7:51 AM
3 June 2019 7:42 AM
3 June 2019 7:38 AM
3 June 2019 7:22 AM
3 June 2019 6:51 AM