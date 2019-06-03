The Kieno Kammies Show

Ithuba Investment Bank launches in South Africa


Emiley Vollmer, co owner of New York-based Ithuba Investments talks to Kieno about their launch in South Africa and their goal which is to help start-ups and entrepreneurs get their businesses up and running.

Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk

3 June 2019 8:40 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on China

3 June 2019 8:37 AM
Stellenbosch farm shooting

3 June 2019 8:24 AM
Ford Kuga inquest latest

3 June 2019 7:55 AM
The World View - Missing In The Himalayas

3 June 2019 7:51 AM
Kind petrol attendants big reward

3 June 2019 7:42 AM
RCL Foods brings back popular chicken viennas and polony after long break

3 June 2019 7:38 AM
Commuter mayhem as MyCiti route is canceled

3 June 2019 7:22 AM
UCT leads breastfeeding breakthrough

3 June 2019 6:51 AM
Features
LAUNCHING TODAY - Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Truck driver sustains serious burn wounds after petrol bomb attack
The man was found some distance away from his truck in the early hours of this morning.

Twitter apologises for suspending accounts critical of China
The apology came after activists said hundreds of Twitter accounts critical of Communist Party - from "inside and outside" China - were suspended last week.
2 suspects to appear in court for alleged fatal hijacking
The duo was arrested after the vehicle they allegedly hijacked crashed in Goodwood earlier this week.

