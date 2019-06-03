Commuter mayhem as MyCiti route is canceled

3 June 2019 7:22 AM

Kieno talks to Mayoral committee (Mayco) member for Transport, Felicity Purchase on what the City is doing to minimise the effect of the suspension of the MyCiTi's N2 express service running from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to the Civic Centre. And the GOOD party's Brett Herron explains why the City dropped the ball on this.