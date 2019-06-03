Kind petrol attendants big reward

Monet Van Deventer talks to Kieno about how she started a Back A Buddy campaign to raise funds for a petrol attendent who paid for her petrol when he heard she would have to drive on the N2 with no fuel. She has so far raised in excess of R300 000 for Nkosikho Mbele.
