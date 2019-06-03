A man was killed in an attack at a Stellenbosch farm on Sunday night. Police say four armed men entered the victim’s house last night through an unlocked door and shot him. The police's Andre Traut said: “The suspects fled with personal belongings. Anyone who can assist police with the investigation is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.
Stellenbosch man killed in farm attack
RCL Foods brings back popular chicken viennas and polony after long break
