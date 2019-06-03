The Kieno Kammies Show

Stellenbosch man killed in farm attack


A man was killed in an attack at a Stellenbosch farm on Sunday night. Police say four armed men entered the victim’s house last night through an unlocked door and shot him. The police's Andre Traut said: “The suspects fled with personal belongings. Anyone who can assist police with the investigation is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Nedbank Business Ignite launch with CapeTalk

3 June 2019 8:40 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on China

3 June 2019 8:37 AM
Ford Kuga inquest latest

3 June 2019 7:55 AM
The World View - Missing In The Himalayas

3 June 2019 7:51 AM
Kind petrol attendants big reward

3 June 2019 7:42 AM
RCL Foods brings back popular chicken viennas and polony after long break

3 June 2019 7:38 AM
Commuter mayhem as MyCiti route is canceled

3 June 2019 7:22 AM
Ithuba Investment Bank launches in South Africa

3 June 2019 7:15 AM
UCT leads breastfeeding breakthrough

3 June 2019 6:51 AM
Features
LAUNCHING TODAY - Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Court dismisses Jan Rodrigues bid for stay of prosecution in Timol murder matter
The High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed Jan Rodrigues' bid for a permanent stay of prosecution in the Ahmed Timol murder matter.
WC ANC hopes to end factionalism with elective congress
Over the last 10 years, the ANC in the Western Cape has been battling internal divisions.
WATCH LIVE: Former ANN7 editor lifts lid on Zuma involvement at channel
Rajesh Sundaram published a book last year in which he alleged that former President Jacob Zuma played a direct role in the creation of the Gupta family's television channel.
