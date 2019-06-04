The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs' Wire - IAAF gender rule suspended pending Semenya appeal


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. A Youtuber who tricked a homeless man into eating Oreos filled with toothpaste has been handed a 15-month jail sentence. American rapper, Jay-Z, has become the first hip-hop artist to reach the billionaire status, according to the new cover story in Forbes.

A Double Celebration as UCT GSB wins prestigious global award

4 June 2019 6:56 AM
Dualling of Sandown Road and Malibongwe Drive

4 June 2019 6:41 AM
Nedbank Business Ignite launch with CapeTalk

3 June 2019 8:40 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on China

3 June 2019 8:37 AM
Stellenbosch man killed in farm attack

3 June 2019 8:24 AM
Ford Kuga inquest latest

3 June 2019 7:55 AM
The World View - Missing In The Himalayas

3 June 2019 7:51 AM
Kind petrol attendants big reward

3 June 2019 7:42 AM
RCL Foods brings back popular chicken viennas and polony after long break

3 June 2019 7:38 AM
Features
LAUNCHING TODAY - Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
WC officials eager to implement rural safety plan in wake of farm attacks
Stellenbosch wine farmer Stefan Smit was shot dead on Sunday. Last month, Tool Wessels was killed and his wife injured at their Bonnievale farm.
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for Breakfast
By Dr Jack & Curtis.
Apple iTunes to play last song
The transformation of iTunes into three separate apps comes with Apple preparing the international launch of an eponymous TV+ later this year.
