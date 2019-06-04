Dualling of Sandown Road and Malibongwe Drive

Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport for the City of Cape Town, explains to Kieno how they will go about dualling the busy Sandown Road which allows for vechicle access to the N7, Durbanville, Killarney Gardens and Dunoon via Malibongwe Drive.
