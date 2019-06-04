A double celebration as UCT GSB wins prestigious global award

Kieno talks to Rayner Canning about how UCT Graduate School of Business's recently became the first African-based business school to win an award in the EFMD Excellence in Practice (EiP) Awards. And this was for a customised executive education programme it runs in partnership with Standard Bank.
